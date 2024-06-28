“Big riff energy is in this kid’s blood – and he might even solo better than his dad…” June 2024 Guitar World editor’s picks

Hello there, and a very warm welcome to Guitar World editors’ picks – our new-and-improved, comprehensive monthly guide to the guitar tracks that have captured the attentions of our editors over the past four weeks or so.

With the aid of our Spotify playlist below, we’ve rounded up all our favorite new releases from the month of May, and put them under the microscope to wax lyrical on the playing, tones, and songwriting that have set our six-string senses a-tingling.

So, without further ado, let’s hand things over to our EIC MAB to kick things off…

Michael Astley-Brown – Editor-in-Chief, GuitarWorld.com

We’ve had an awful lot of pro guitarist offspring land in our inboxes lately, but few have taken on their father’s mantle quite like 13-year-old Roman Morello, who not only wrote but also plays the guitar solo on new Tom Morello single Soldier in the Army of Love.

The drop D sledgehammers that bookend the track are eerily similar to something Morello senior would produce, but while the leads are heavy on the wah pedal, Roman brings a fresher, more freeform energy than some of his dad’s latter-day efforts. Indeed, Morello Sr. maintained that Roman “can shred circles around me” at the age of 11. Make no mistake, big riff energy is in this kid’s blood – and he might even solo better than his dad…

As well as new talent from famous families, this month has played host to some big releases from returning legends – most notably, influential post-hardcore forebears The Jesus Lizard, who are readying their first album in two decades. Hide & Seek is its first taste, and while it takes a more straightforward punk approach for much of its duration, guitarist Duane Denison slashes out a series of typically jagged hooks that are so ‘outside’ they’re kinda inside.

A bittersweet return also comes from the MC5, following the passing of founding guitarist Wayne Kramer back in February. Heavy Lifting is their first new album in 53(!) years, and Boys Who Play With Matches is fun, frantic and full of wiry hooks. With guests including Slash, Tom Morello, William DuVall and Vernon Reid, the new record should be a fitting tribute to the Kick Out the Jams trailblazer.

Other shoutouts this week go to Ghost for going full Americana (The Future Is a Foreign Land) and Mr. Big for Up On You, a latter-day single that’s better than it has any right to be, featuring one of this year’s swaggiest Zeppelin riffs.

Finally, for my instrumental brethren, may I humbly point you in the direction of Asymmetric Universe? Italian brothers Federico Vese & Nicolò Vese sound like the culmination of every technical guitar movement of the 21st century. It’s jazz, it’s metal, it’s ambitious and it’s jaw-droppingly executed.

Damian Fanelli – Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World magazine

UK post-punkers the Chameleons – who created a minor splash in 1986 with Swamp Thing – are back with a new three-song EP, their first new music in more than 20 years. Among the highlights of this all-too-tiny package of confections is the catchy title track, Where Are You?, and better still, a thunderous ditty called Endlessly Falling.

There’s something pleasingly familiar about this chugging tune, with its angular riffs, flawless construction and well-timed breakdown section; it’s as if the band – led, as always, by Mark Burgess – consider “80s British post-punk” an active, thriving genre in 2024, so they’ve gone and written the best damn ’80s British post-punk the world has heard in 40-odd years. A welcome return for sure.

I said it back in 2021, and I’ll say it today: Tulsa’s Seth Lee Jones is the most original and intriguing roots/blues/rock guitarist to come down the pike since Derek Trucks and his generation. Sadly, judging by the number of views on this guy’s YouTube videos, I don’t think too many people are listening to me! On the bright side, Jones’ new album – Tulsa Custom, his first since 2021’s explosive Flathead – brings with it another chance for the world to catch on.

Just picture yourself in the studio; the producer plays you the backing tracks to the funk-fueled Bird of Paradise and asks you to add a solo. You probably play something cool; if you’re Albert Cummings, Grace Bowers, or Chris Buck, you might even play something brilliant. But whatever you play, I can assure you it wouldn’t sound anything at all like the cool-as-hell, out-of-left-field solo that Jones committed to tape.

Jones’ six-string handiwork – on this track and the rest of Tulsa Custom – is a majestic gumbo of skillful B- and G-bending, slinky slide guitar and pure black magic. It’s time to catch on, people!

Jackson Maxwell – Associate Editor

Though the summer usually sees the frenzied spring album release schedule subside, I found myself spoiled for choice with killer new tunes this month – previews from fall albums and otherwise.

First, I wanted to point to the Cactus Blossoms, a Minneapolis rockabilly (of sorts) duo who first came to my attention via a stirring performance at “the Roadhouse” in the 2017 Twin Peaks revival . Guitarist Jack Torrey is an absolute master of economy and storytelling, and the way he takes the melodic chestnuts of their new single, There She Goes, and runs with them in the chiming arpeggios and effortlessly hooky single-note lines in his solo is as easy on the ears as it gets.

I’ll never say no to grunge-y shoegaze, to be honest – if I do, there’s something seriously wrong with me; call an ambulance. I’ve had my eyes and ears on Tacoma, Washington-based quartet Enumclaw for a few years now, and Change – the first taster from their forthcoming Home in Another Life album – has a true belter of a chorus with all the swirling-wall-of-guitar action you could ever ask for.

Their name has always been a bit of a headline-generator, but for my money, high-concept hardcore practitioners Fucked Up have laid down some of the most intricate and engaging punk rock guitar work in the 21st century. With send-the-troops-into-battle, lock-step, dual-guitar leads, recent single Stimming would sound just as at home at Wacken Open Air as it would in a dingy punk house.

Otherwise, the neon-lit funk of Los Bitchos’ Don’t Change, spidery droning of Thurston Moore and Laetitia Sadier’s Sans Limites, and twanging lead guitar heroics of MJ Lenderman’s She’s Leaving You have all been on repeat in my headphones, and are each worth a spin.

Matt Parker – Features Editor

At the turn of the month, I saw LA Priest hold a venue in the palm of his hand as a one-man band rattling through a dumpster amp, a paint-covered ’60s catalog guitar and a network of DIY pedals and synths. Our subsequent conversation made me question everything I thought I knew about what makes a good guitar tone. Back home, the shuffling, muted Too Cool from his new EP La Fusion is on constant rotation.

Japanese funk-hip-hop-rock-pop-something group Kroi, released their third album Unspoiled in the middle of June. It will not be for everyone, but if you want to blow the dust off with some technicolor madness – including no fewer than three tracks that have become anime theme tunes – well, then, buckle up.

It runs the gamut from grunge-y metal to funk rock, rap and space laser keyboards – all interspersed with shonky little electric licks that ricochet around the mix – and that’s just on one track (Hyper).

Finally, any news from Delicate Steve (AKA Steve Marion) is good news, in my book. He’s worked with everyone from Yeasayer to the Black Keys, Amen Dunes and even Paul Simon and Miley Cyrus – but his solo material has a voice unlike any other guitar player.

New album Delicate Steve… Sings taps into the vocalists that have inspired his playing, with first track I’ll Be There taking a few phrasing cues from Bill Withers. It’s ideal midsummer mood music.

Matt Owen – Senior Staff Writer

After having had a relatively tame May on the new-music-discovery front, it was business as usual for me this month, as I was able to sift through playlists and PR emails aplenty to beef up my 2024 soundtrack.

As such, it turned out to be an eclectic few weeks for me, with my listening habits spanning the whole spectrum from math rock and midwest emo, all the way to soulful blues, dream bedroom indie pop, fusion acid jazz jam, classic blues rock and beyond.

So… where to start? Well, the biggest releases on my radar came courtesy of Steve Cropper, whose long-awaited collaboration with Brian May – written, funnily enough, using May’s rejection email – finally arrived with a lovely unexpected Brian May/Billy Gibbons solo-off.

Those two were given a run for their money by Gibson endorsee Grace Bowers, though, who dropped the first few singles from her debut EP this month. Listen to Tell Me Why U Do That and Wine On Venus and you’ll have a hard time believing the Hodge Podge leader is only 17 years old – but it’s true.

Both tracks are mind-boggling examples of Bowers’ ridiculous fretboard command, delivering a tour de force of dynamic slide soloing and high-octane scale licks that not only break out the box, but absolutely smash the box to pieces. Did I mention she’s only 17?

As for something a little left-field, Hot Mulligan went full-on math rock for their latest single, End Eric Sparrow and the Life of Him, combining the intricacies of a Polyphia-esque opening riff that would make Tim Henson proud with the full boar power of their usual emo thrash-ery.

And, with an eye on an upcoming Mdou Moctar gig I am soon attending, I’ve been indulging in some expansive jam music, and Hiatus Kaiyote have more than delivered the goods with Cinnamon Temple. I long for the day when I am able to navigate such topsy-turvy time signatures and helter-skelter riffage with such effortless intuition and butter-like ease. One day.

Janelle Borg – Staff Writer

I feel like I must preface that I haven't been as committed as I usually am to digital crate digging this month. I have, however, been quite active in the gigging circuit this month with my band. From re-discovering Hoobastank's The Reason, to seeing Tropical Fuck Storm and Italy's Duck Baleno live at Fans Out Festival in Italy, it has been a month defined by physically experiencing the joys of a live show.

New releases-wise, I've just come across Cypriot band Buzz' Ayaz, who fuse psych rock with elements of Eastern Mediterranean folk. Their latest release, Buzzi Ayazi, makes for a truly enthralling listen, going through contrasting dynamics and moods, and addictive riffs in the span of 4 minutes.

London's Heartworms, the solo project of Jojo Orme, has been capturing the hearts and minds of alt-rock aficionados since bursting on the scene with 2022's Consistent Dedication. The latest single, Jacked, continues building Heartworms' world.

Orme's fine guitar work anchors the cacophony of synths, with the final product heavily evoking post-punk vanguards Siouxsie and the Banshees and Joy Division but with an undisputedly modern twist.

Speaking of modern twists, Hinds' En Forma is the band's first-ever Spanish-language single. It stays true to the quintessential Hinds garage-rock/jangly-indie-guitar sound but shows a songwriting duo in their songwriting prime, which makes me very excited for their upcoming album Viva Hinds.

Wrapping up June’s song round up is the Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin-esque Occult Witches from Quebec, Canada. Their track Faustian Bargain is chock-full of classic rock guitar moments that will satiate even the most hardcore classic rock fan. The overall sound sounds deliciously '70s in the best way possible, perfectly complementing the lyrics' fantastical narrative.