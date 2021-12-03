The Darkness's Justin Hawkins endorses Laney

The Darkness frontman and electric guitar player Justin Hawkins has endorsed Laney Amplification, the company announced.

The latest guitar amp of choice for Hawkins – who has used EVH, Wizard, Mesa/Boogie and Marshall amps in the past with The Darkness and Hot Leg – is the Laney JH3000, a variation of the company's Ironheart IRT120H amp made specially for Hawkins.

Boasting 120 watts of power, the all-tube amp features four ECC83 tubes and a pair of 6L6 tubes, a three-channel pre-amp with clean, rhythm, and lead channels and a foot-switchable pre-boost section.

Each channel features a three-band push-pull EQ, while a variable level FX loop, digital reverb effect and Dynamics control also come aboard.

In an interesting move, Laney has elected to not put the JH3000 into commercial production. However, those interested in acquiring a JH3000 for themselves can – Laney said in a statement to Guitar World – contact the company via the appropriate page on its website to inquire about ordering one.

The Darkness are currently in the midst of a UK tour in support of their new album, Motorheart. The JH3000 has taken pride of place at these shows, as you can see in the gallery – posted on Laney's Instagram page – below.

From the looks of it, the JH3000's control panel is identical to that of the IRT120H, but we'd love to know what, if any, changes were made under the hood. One notable difference though, is that killer JH3000 graphic, featuring the amp's name and an outline of Hawkins in action, up top.

In an interview with Total Guitar back in August, Hawkins discussed his always-changing amp preferences, saying "I’m experimenting with Wizards, Mesa/Boogies, Marshalls and even Laneys back there. It’s that magical period of ﬁnding a new rig. I guess my tone is always in development and constantly evolving – I’ve never been nailed down to one amp. It’s all about whatever I feel like at the time...“

Laney has inspired Hawkins, it seems, to settle down in the amp department.