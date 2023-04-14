NAMM 2023: Did Kernom just announce the most versatile fuzz pedal ever created?

NAMM 2023: Kernom has announced the MOHO Magmatic Fuzz Station, which looks to do for fuzz pedals what the groundbreaking Ridge Augmented Analog Overdrive did for overdrives.

Like its predecessor, the MOHO – which is billed as the first augmented analog fuzz in the world – allows players to radically shape the sound of the pedal using the Mood control, but adds a new Electricity knob.

This promises to add an additional layer to guitar tones, spanning “octaves to strange harmonics with ring modulation” for everything from psychedelia to synth-like textures. Octavia sounds are definitely within reach, then.

Echoing the Ridge, Post Tone and Pre Tone controls allow for fine-tuning of the pedal’s EQ response, which should ensure optimal interaction with your guitar and amp.

Other features include one footswitchable preset, 128 MIDI presets and an expression input. Kernom also highlights the fact that the tonally analog MOHO sounds the same whatever the temperature and can go anywhere in your signal chain – welcome news for fans of finicky germanium fuzzes.

There are no sound samples yet, but judging from the resounding success of the Ridge, it’s safe to say the MOHO will be among the most versatile fuzz pedals ever produced.

The MOHO is available from July 2023 for €349 (approx $390). Head over to Kernom’s dedicated MOHO site (opens in new tab) for more info.