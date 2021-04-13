Kirk Hammett's Ouija Board ESP – as used on the Black Album, Load and Reload – is up for auction

Mere days after Kirk Hammett's One ESP S-type sold for $112,500, the Metallica guitarist's heavily stage and studio-used glow-in-the-dark Ouija Board electric guitar has been put up for auction.

Listed by auction site Gotta Have Rock and Roll, the ESP Custom Shop model features graphical elements of Hasbro's Ouija board game, and was used extensively live and on several landmark Metallica records.

(Image credit: Gotta Have Rock and Roll)

Unusually, the guitar's provenance is confirmed by a lengthy message hand-written by Hammett on the rear of the guitar, which reads: "This guitar has been one of my main touring & recording guitars of the 90s… This guitar has been used extensively on the albums Load, Reload, Garage Inc., Black Album and S&M."

The EMG and Floyd Rose-equipped guitar – which the auctioneer describes as in “very good condition” – also comes with a signed, stage-used guitar strap, its original touring case, photos of Hammett signing and presenting the model to its current owner, and a certificate of authenticity.

(Image credit: Gotta Have Rock and Roll)

Hammett initially approached ESP about creating a Ouija-themed guitar in 1990 – the company ended up using a copy machine and a pair of scissors to position the art elements on the guitar’s body, before faxing it to the ESP Custom Shop in Japan.

The listing goes live on April 14 with a minimum bid of $225,000, though the guitar is expected to sell for between $300,000 and $350,000.

For more information, head to Gotta Have Rock and Roll.