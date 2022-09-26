Laney radically reinvents its revered Supergroup tube amp with the Two Notes Torpedo-equipped LA-Studio

Laney has revived its revered Supergroup tube amp format as the all-new LA-Studio – the most advanced Supergroup model yet, which combines genuine tube performance with contemporary technology.

The humble-looking amp head retains its iconic DNA through the appointment of preamp and power amp tubes, though throws into the mix embedded Two Notes Torpedo technology, six pre-loaded Impulse Responses, an output-modifying Brake switch and more.

It’s been dubbed by Laney as a “Real Plugin” thanks to its merger of classic appointments and modern functions, though for all intents and purposes it's an out-and-out tube amp with some nifty add-ons that improve its virtual functionality.

Overall, it’s a comprehensively revamped version of the 1967 Supergroup amp that was favored by heavy metal father Tony Iommi, who used it on Black Sabbath’s debut. Under the hood, the LA-Studio makes use of three ECC83 preamp tubes and a sole 12BH7 power tube.

In terms of controls, it features a Presence parameter for more pronounced upper mids and highs, as well as a three-band EQ comprising Bass, Middle and Treble. A final control, the Gain knob, provides the Supergroup’s passive tone stack and non-master volume gain structure.

Four inputs – two Bass, two Treble – also make the cut, as does a Power Brake switch that reduces the output from three watts to 0.5 watts in an effort to retain quality tones at lower volumes.

However, the real magic happens on the flip-side. Though it can work as a standalone unit or be paired with a mic’d-up cab, the LA-Studio sports an integrated Two Notes Torpedo module that grants access to state of the art DynIR virtual cabinet emulations.

On the rear of the amp, there is a control knob that flicks between six pre-loaded Laney IR presets, as well as a Level parameter and headphone jack. In practice, the LA-Studio can be hooked up to the front of house via DI for live settings, or to an audio interface in the studio for recording.

The amp’s cab preset slots can be tweaked, reconfigured and reloaded back into the LA-Studio via USB using Two Notes’ Torpedo Remote Software, which in turn can be used to select rooms, change mics, apply EQ and more. Whole new IRs can also be purchased from the Two Notes Wall Of Sound (opens in new tab) site.

You can hear the LA-Studio in action in the video above, which sees Lari Basilio put the latest Supergroup creation through its paces with a rendition of her 2019 track, Not Alone.

According to Laney, Supergroup champion Iommi has now made the LA-Studio his go-to guitar amp for recording in his own studio.

For more information, head over to Laney (opens in new tab).