“They’ve basically solved all of the problems that existed here”: Line 6’s $179 POD Express just became a pedalboard must-have after “game-changing” new update

By
published

Line 6 has issued a new piece of software that blows the humble amp modeler/multi-FX's true potential wide open

Line 6 POD Express
(Image credit: Future)

Line 6 has issued a “game-changing” update for its compact POD Express, which makes the humble amp modeler multi-effects pedal significantly more useful.

Earlier this year, Line 6 made a play for the most compact and affordable multi-FX on the market by releasing two $179 POD Express pedals – one for electric guitars, and another for bass guitars.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.