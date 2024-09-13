“They’ve basically solved all of the problems that existed here”: Line 6’s $179 POD Express just became a pedalboard must-have after “game-changing” new update

Line 6 has issued a “game-changing” update for its compact POD Express, which makes the humble amp modeler multi-effects pedal significantly more useful.

Earlier this year, Line 6 made a play for the most compact and affordable multi-FX on the market by releasing two $179 POD Express pedals – one for electric guitars, and another for bass guitars.

At the time, the firm placed huge emphasis on the POD Express’s no-frills, easy-to-use layout, with the five-knob pedal offering a range of amp models; modulation, time and drive effects; and generous connectivity all from its humble chassis.

However, while some players appreciated the all-in-one, self-contained template, others felt the POD Express was being limited without the ability to fine-tune tones and deep-edit parameters using an off-pedal platform.

Fortunately for the latter, Line 6 has finally listened, because it has just issued the POD Express Edit software – a new iOS and Windows application that blows the pedal’s true potential wide open.

As noted by Line 6 expert John Cordy, the POD Express’s initial one-knob approach to sound control meant more complex effects were being boiled down to just one parameter, which hindered players’ ability to get the most out of the chosen effect.

Line 6 Listened!!! The Pod Express Gets an Editor - GAMECHANGING UPDATE - YouTube Watch On

It was the same for the amps. The models were all inspired by some well-known units – Fender, Matchless and Peavey included – whose own control circuits went beyond the standard three-band EQ that can be found on the pedal.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Through POD Express Edit, though, users now have access to extra effects parameters, as well as more in-depth control over amp settings and – perhaps most crucially on the amp model front – the ability to play around with cab settings.

For amps, expansive parameters such as Sag, Hum and Presence are now available. And, for the various effects, some more important functions – such as delay scale and feedback, noise gate decay and threshold, and overdrive tone – are easily visualized and accessible.

But it's the cab configurability that really changes the game here. Now, POD Express players can alter the Low and High Cuts of the chosen speaker cabs.

In Cordy’s words, “It looks to me they’ve basically solved all of the problems that existed here. This is the most important thing for me, in our cab section – we’ve now got what I think are the most vital tone-shaping elements of the Helix.”

Head over to Line 6 to find out more about the Line 6 POD Express Edit.