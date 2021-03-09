Line 6 unveils new-and-improved POD Go Wireless amp and effects processor

Line 6 has followed up the release of the HX Stomp XL by unveiling a new-and-improved iteration of the Line 6 POD Go – the POD Go Wireless multi-effects processor.

As the name would suggest, the new unit expands upon the original POD Go by adding a built-in Relay wireless receiver, as well as providing a plug-in-and-play Relay G10TII transmitter, allowing guitarists to ditch the guitar cables.

Similar to previous POD Go products, the POD Go Wireless comes equipped with a user-friendly, intuitive interface and a range of professional-quality amp, cab and effect models.

Drawing from its acclaimed Helix range, the unit offers up a vast array of iconic British and American amp setups, as well as a configurable layout that can be used alongside up to two third-party pedals for further tonal control.

A 4.3" LCD screen, seven push encoders, eight footswitches and colored LED rings are all accommodated in a rugged cast-aluminum housing, which also features balanced stereo outputs, a duplicate amp output and a headphone jack.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Line 6) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Line 6)

Additional functional appointments include a four-channel USB audio interface with reamping capabilities, a mono/stereo effects loop, and Snapshots – a feature that enables users on-demand access to a number of different tones.

Said Eric Klein, Chief Product Design Architect at Line 6, "Given the sound quality, flexibility, ease-of-use, and sheer fun factor of both POD Go and our Relay G10S wireless system, it made perfect sense to marry the two."

The POD Go Wireless will be available worldwide in Spring 2021 for $579, compared with the original's $479.

For more information, head over to Line 6.