Line 6 unleashes expanded version of its celebrated HX Stomp multi-effects pedal, the HX Stomp XL

Line 6 has unveiled an upgraded version of its existing HX Stomp, the HX Stomp XL multi-effects pedal.

In a bid to offer up a more comprehensive and hands-on user experience, the souped-up model sports a total of eight capacitive-touch footswitches – five more than the original HX Stomp.

The appointment of additional switches hopes to remove the need for third-party pedals to control the unit, with Line 6 describing its new pedal as its own “master controller”.

In terms of tones available, the HX Stomp XL comes equipped with more than 300 amps, cabs and effects – including a series of polyphonic pitch-shifting effects – as well as 128 factory presets, which deliver a host of vintage and modern-sounding setups.

A number of presets, amps and cabs specific to bass guitar players are also packed into the HX Stomp XL’s immensely vast pool of sonic offerings.

Boasting the SHARC DSP chip found in the rest of Line 6’s flagship Helix range, the HX Stomp XL is able to run up to eight processing blocks simultaneously, with the configurable footswitches allowing you to customize your control layout in a number of versatile ways.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Line 6) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Line 6)

Other features include a stereo effects loop to integrate external devices, a jack for external expression pedals if required, and a multi-channel 24-bit/96kHz USB audio interface.

Further flexibility is introduced when the HX Stomp XL is partnered with the HX Edit app, which lets you customize pedal parameters and save your unique presets.

Eric Klein, Chief Product Design Architect at Line 6, said, “HX Stomp has been a very strong product for Line 6. Thanks to its Helix-quality tones, immense flexibility and tiny footprint, it’s found its way onto countless pedalboards all over the world.

“However, the HX Stomp pedal’s size dictates how much real time control one has,” he continues. “Many users have added third-party footswitches and MIDI controllers to push its limits.

“The HX Stomp XL adds five additional capacitive-touch switches to not only preclude the need for external control, but also turn HX Stomp XL into a master controller itself, all in a box smaller than two HX Stomps.”

The Line 6 HX Stomp XL is available now for $1,049 (street price $749).

Head over to Line 6 for more information.