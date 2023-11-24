Get your child started on the path to rock stardom with up to 17% off Loog guitars at Amazon this Black Friday – and it even includes a genuine Fender!

Are you on the hunt for the perfect Christmas gift for the budding rockstar in your life? Well, Loog may just have the answer – and better yet, there’s money off at Amazon . Three-string guitar maker Loog specializes in beginner-friendly guitars that are aimed squarely at kids and first-time players with models designed for specific age ranges.

With models such as the ukulele-sized Loog Mini , designed for players ages three and up; the Loog Pro , for ages eight and up and the Loog Pro VI , for ages 12 and up. There’s most definitely an instrument in the range to suit your wannabe virtuoso.

These fun-sized electric guitars come with a built-in amplifier and speaker, a series of easy-to-understand flashcards, an app and free video lessons. Oh, and in case you were wondering, yes the amp does have a distortion switch above the volume and tone knobs.

Loog Black Friday sale: up to 17% off at Amazon

Is your little one looking to take up the guitar? Well, Loog has a range of guitars for you. With models for ages 3 to 12 and plenty of choice when it comes to colors, these may just be the best guitars for kids on the market. Better yet, there’s a tasty discount on each model at Amazon for Black Friday.

What’s more, Loog has collaborated with none other than Fender, releasing a series of mini guitars that are modelled after the Stratocaster and Telecaster – and yes, they even say Fender on the tiny headstock! The three-stringed Strat and Tele are also on sale with an impressive 10% off, bringing the price down to a very reasonable $179.