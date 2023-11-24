Get your child started on the path to rock stardom with up to 17% off Loog guitars at Amazon this Black Friday – and it even includes a genuine Fender!

Are you on the hunt for the perfect Christmas gift for the budding rockstar in your life? Well, Loog may just have the answer – and better yet, there’s money off at Amazon. Three-string guitar maker Loog specializes in beginner-friendly guitars that are aimed squarely at kids and first-time players with models designed for specific age ranges.
With models such as the ukulele-sized Loog Mini, designed for players ages three and up; the Loog Pro, for ages eight and up and the Loog Pro VI, for ages 12 and up. There’s most definitely an instrument in the range to suit your wannabe virtuoso.
These fun-sized electric guitars come with a built-in amplifier and speaker, a series of easy-to-understand flashcards, an app and free video lessons. Oh, and in case you were wondering, yes the amp does have a distortion switch above the volume and tone knobs.
Loog Black Friday sale: up to 17% off at Amazon
Is your little one looking to take up the guitar? Well, Loog has a range of guitars for you. With models for ages 3 to 12 and plenty of choice when it comes to colors, these may just be the best guitars for kids on the market. Better yet, there’s a tasty discount on each model at Amazon for Black Friday.
What’s more, Loog has collaborated with none other than Fender, releasing a series of mini guitars that are modelled after the Stratocaster and Telecaster – and yes, they even say Fender on the tiny headstock! The three-stringed Strat and Tele are also on sale with an impressive 10% off, bringing the price down to a very reasonable $179.