Looking to learn the guitar this Black Friday? These are today's top offers on guitar lessons

If you are thinking about learning the guitar, then there has never been a better time. Black Friday brings with it crazy savings on everything from electric guitars to amplifiers, acoustics, stompboxes and accessories. But that's not all, you can also save big on a host of online learning platforms, meaning you can learn to play that new axe you just picked up!

Whether you’re an established guitar player looking to build on your library of skills or a total novice picking up the guitar for the very first time, you'll be able to get something out of an online learning app.

Below you'll find a few of the greatest offers we could find on the best online guitar lessons from the likes of Fender Play, Guitar Tricks, ArtistWorks and TrueFire.

(opens in new tab) Fender Play: 50% off a one-year subscription (opens in new tab)

This Black Friday you can bag a 50% discount on a 12-month subscription. If you are a beginner player or you just want to improve your playing, this is the Black Friday guitar deal for you!

(opens in new tab) Guitar Tricks Annual Subscription: $400 , now $99 (opens in new tab)

This amazing Black Friday deal includes a full year’s access to the Guitar Tricks lessons library with over 300 beginner lessons and more than 11,000 video lessons overall. You also get a free Custom Lessons Plan tailored to your individual needs, and four completely free gifts worth $196 when bought at any other time of the year. It’s incredible value for money and a perfect gift for the beginner guitarist.

(opens in new tab) ArtistWorks: 40% off with code 40friday (opens in new tab)

ArtistWorks allows you to learn your chosen instrument, be it guitar, bass, banjo, piano, woodwind, or vocals from industry leaders, with shred guitar legend Paul Gilbert even teaching one of the electric guitar courses - and better yet you can save 40% off right now.

(opens in new tab) TrueFire lessons: Black Friday Blitz (opens in new tab)

TrueFire includes 50,000 video lessons taught by industry-leading teachers, Grammy Award-winning artists and world-class touring musicians - and right now you save big this Black Friday.

