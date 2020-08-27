Luna Guitars conjures “golden vibes” with the Tribal Tobacco Sunburst acoustic-electric bass

Luna Guitars has introduced several acoustic six-strings as of late, and now the company has added a new bass, the Tribal Tobacco Sunburst, to its range.

The long-scale acoustic-electric four-string features a 34-inch length, with a mahogany body and select spruce flat top.

There’s also a C-shape mahogany neck with set-neck construction and a dual-action truss rod and a 16-inch radius balsamo fingerboard with 22 frets and pearloid triangle inlays.

Other features include a Luna SL3 pre-amp with a built-in tuner, balsamo bridge, Daeil Chemical nut and sealed die cast tuners.

The bass, per its name, is finished in Tobacco Sunburst with a tribal motif around the sound hole. Additional aesthetic touches include three-ply black-white-black binding and black hardware.

The Tribal Tobacco Sunburst bass is available for $349. For more information head to Luna Guitars.