Magnatone unveils reptilian-inspired Croc Collection, which uses hand-applied colors for a fearsome (and shiny) amp finish

By Matt Parker
published

The firm’s new limited-edition crocodile-like covering offers bling and bite in equal measure

Magnatone Master Collection Croc amps
(Image credit: Magnatone)

Magnatone has launched a new limited-edition Croc covering as option for its Master Collection guitar amps.

The new finish emulates a reptilian skin pattern using a patterned cotton fabric, meaning your local alligator population remains unthreatened. The firm says the textile has been made exclusively for Magnatone and is strictly a one-off – so when it’s gone, it’s really gone. 

Master Collection Super Fifty-Nine head and cabinet (finished in Silver/Red Croc) (Image credit: Magnatone)

The other reason Magnatone might be keen to limit supplies is that creating the eye-catching finish is very labor-intensive. It uses a silver base coat with an embossed black dye to create the pattern, but reportedly requires any color pigment to be “pain-stakingly hand-applied”. 

There are four colors available for the Croc finish, including Silver/Gold, Silver/Blue, Silver/Red and Silver/Purple. The Master Collection is currently limited to two base amps – the Super Fifty-Nine M-80 and Super Fifteen – each of which is available in various combo and head/cab formats.

Image 1 of 4
Magnatone Master Collection Croc amps
Master Collection Super Fifteen combo (finished in Silver/Blue Croc) (Image credit: Magnatone)

The Super Fifteen is a 15-watt amp that uses EL84 tubes, while the Super Fifty-Nine is a 45-watt build that uses EL34 tubes in the preamp. The Croc amps will also come equipped with British-style Warehouse Guitar speakers set in finger-jointed birch ply cabinets and it’s all designed and made in the US, too.

There’s no word on prices yet, but the Master Collection amps start at $2,459 (for the Super Fifteen head). The recent limited-edition Gold finish option added around $50-100 to the list prices, so we’d expect at least a similar markup here.

For more information, head to Magnatone (opens in new tab).

