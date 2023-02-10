The most requested custom Magnatone finishes are now available to order as standard

Magnatone has unveiled new finish options for its Traditional Series. The three new choices have been inspired by the firm’s top custom order options and will now be available as standard on the range.

From now on the lineup includes Traditional Brown, Camel, Dark Green and Spanish Moss. The latter is essentially a darker take on the Traditional Brown and is a recreation of a vintage Magnatone covering that was favored by the amp-maker back in the ’60s.

The new autumnal palette is available across the whole Traditional Series at no extra cost, including the diminutive Starlite combo, as well as the Varsity Reverb, Panoramic Stereo and Twilighter models and their extension cabinets.

(Image credit: Magnatone)

“We want to offer our customers as many options as possible,” says Magnatone’s General Manager, Rod Washburn. “While maintaining consistency and quality of materials within our brand standards. Even the covering material is made in the USA under our quality standards.”

The news follows another recent announcement from Magnatone that it is introducing a 2x12” combo option for its Super Fifty-Nine M-80 amplifier. The combo amp adds a “long overdue” option to the range that offers medium and high-gain tones in one package.

For more information, head over to Magnatone Amplifiers (opens in new tab).