Guitar tour of the year? Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss to hit the road together this fall

Two young electric guitar stars adorned the cover of Guitar World's January 2023 issue (which looked at 2022's most impactful guitar-related news and players): Wolfgang Van Halen and Nita Strauss.
Now, Van Halen and Strauss are primed to hit the road together. The former's band, Mammoth WVH, will headline a number of North American shows in November and December, for which Strauss and her own band will serve as the opener.
Strauss, for one, is fresh off the release of her long-anticipated sophomore solo effort, The Call Of The Void. Highlighted by collaborations with David Draiman, Alice Cooper, Marty Friedman, and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, the LP also features a notable “Eruption moment” in the form of the hater-battling shred-fest, Digital Bullets.
Van Halen and Mammoth WVH, meanwhile, are prepping for the release of their sophomore effort, Mammoth II. Though not slated to be unleashed on the listening public until August, the LP has been prefaced by an impressive run of singles, including Take a Bow, which features Eddie Van Halen's original Frankenstein guitar and original Marshall amp rig.
“It’s an absolute honor to announce that we’ll be joining the incredible Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth WVH on this run to finish out the year,“ Strauss wrote on Instagram today (July 17). “See ya on the road!“
The Mammoth WVH/Nita Strauss tour will criss-cross the continent this fall and early winter – starting with a November 4 show at The Rave in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and closing out with a December 9 gig at The Belasco in Los Angeles. You can see a full list of tour dates below.
For tickets and more info on the tour, visit Mammoth WVH.
Mammoth WVH/Nita Strauss 2023 Tour:
11.4.23 – Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
11.5.23 – Minneapolis, MN - First Ave
11.7.23 – Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
11.9.23 – Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
11.11.23 – Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at The Intersection
11.13.23 – Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
11.14.23 – Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield
11.15.23 – Boston, MA - Big Night Live
11.17.23 – Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
11.18.23 – Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
11.19.23 – Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
11.21.23 – Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
11.22.23 – Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
11.24.23 – Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom
11.25.23 – Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
11.26.23 – Austin, TX - Emo’s
11.28.23 – Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
11.29.23 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11.30.23 – Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
12.2.23 – Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
12.3.23 – Seattle, WA - The Showbox
12.4.23 – Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
12.7.23 – San Diego, CA - House of Blues
12.8.23 – Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
12.9.23 – Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco