Guitar tour of the year? Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss to hit the road together this fall

Two young electric guitar stars adorned the cover of Guitar World's January 2023 issue (which looked at 2022's most impactful guitar-related news and players): Wolfgang Van Halen and Nita Strauss.

Now, Van Halen and Strauss are primed to hit the road together. The former's band, Mammoth WVH, will headline a number of North American shows in November and December, for which Strauss and her own band will serve as the opener.

Strauss, for one, is fresh off the release of her long-anticipated sophomore solo effort, The Call Of The Void. Highlighted by collaborations with David Draiman, Alice Cooper, Marty Friedman, and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, the LP also features a notable “Eruption moment” in the form of the hater-battling shred-fest, Digital Bullets.

Van Halen and Mammoth WVH, meanwhile, are prepping for the release of their sophomore effort, Mammoth II. Though not slated to be unleashed on the listening public until August, the LP has been prefaced by an impressive run of singles, including Take a Bow, which features Eddie Van Halen's original Frankenstein guitar and original Marshall amp rig.

“It’s an absolute honor to announce that we’ll be joining the incredible Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth WVH on this run to finish out the year,“ Strauss wrote on Instagram today (July 17). “See ya on the road!“

The Mammoth WVH/Nita Strauss tour will criss-cross the continent this fall and early winter – starting with a November 4 show at The Rave in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and closing out with a December 9 gig at The Belasco in Los Angeles. You can see a full list of tour dates below.

For tickets and more info on the tour, visit Mammoth WVH.

Mammoth WVH/Nita Strauss 2023 Tour:

11.4.23 – Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

11.5.23 – Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

11.7.23 – Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

11.9.23 – Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

11.11.23 – Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at The Intersection

11.13.23 – Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11.14.23 – Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield

11.15.23 – Boston, MA - Big Night Live

11.17.23 – Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

11.18.23 – Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

11.19.23 – Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

11.21.23 – Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

11.22.23 – Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

11.24.23 – Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom

11.25.23 – Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

11.26.23 – Austin, TX - Emo’s

11.28.23 – Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

11.29.23 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11.30.23 – Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

12.2.23 – Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

12.3.23 – Seattle, WA - The Showbox

12.4.23 – Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

12.7.23 – San Diego, CA - House of Blues

12.8.23 – Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

12.9.23 – Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco