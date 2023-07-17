Guitar tour of the year? Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss to hit the road together this fall

By Jackson Maxwell
published

Wolfgang Van Halen's band will join forces with Strauss for a North American tour in November and December

Wolfgang Van Halen (left) and Nita Strauss perform onstage
(Image credit: Gus Stewart/Redferns, Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Two young electric guitar stars adorned the cover of Guitar World's January 2023 issue (which looked at 2022's most impactful guitar-related news and players): Wolfgang Van Halen and Nita Strauss.

Now, Van Halen and Strauss are primed to hit the road together. The former's band, Mammoth WVH, will headline a number of North American shows in November and December, for which Strauss and her own band will serve as the opener.

Strauss, for one, is fresh off the release of her long-anticipated sophomore solo effort, The Call Of The Void. Highlighted by collaborations with David Draiman, Alice Cooper, Marty Friedman, and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, the LP also features a notable “Eruption moment” in the form of the hater-battling shred-fest, Digital Bullets.

Van Halen and Mammoth WVH, meanwhile, are prepping for the release of their sophomore effort, Mammoth II. Though not slated to be unleashed on the listening public until August, the LP has been prefaced by an impressive run of singles, including Take a Bow, which features Eddie Van Halen's original Frankenstein guitar and original Marshall amp rig.

A post shared by 𝐍 𝐈 𝐓 𝐀 𝐒 𝐓 𝐑 𝐀 𝐔 𝐒 𝐒 (@hurricanenita)

A photo posted by on

“It’s an absolute honor to announce that we’ll be joining the incredible Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth WVH on this run to finish out the year,“ Strauss wrote on Instagram today (July 17). “See ya on the road!“

The Mammoth WVH/Nita Strauss tour will criss-cross the continent this fall and early winter – starting with a November 4 show at The Rave in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and closing out with a December 9 gig at The Belasco in Los Angeles. You can see a full list of tour dates below.

For tickets and more info on the tour, visit Mammoth WVH.

Mammoth WVH/Nita Strauss 2023 Tour:

11.4.23 – Milwaukee, WI - The Rave 
11.5.23 – Minneapolis, MN - First Ave
11.7.23 – Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
11.9.23 – Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
11.11.23 – Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at The Intersection
11.13.23 – Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
11.14.23 – Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield 
11.15.23 – Boston, MA - Big Night Live
11.17.23 – Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
11.18.23 – Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
11.19.23 – Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
11.21.23 – Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
11.22.23 – Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
11.24.23 – Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom
11.25.23 – Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
11.26.23 – Austin, TX - Emo’s
11.28.23 – Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre 
11.29.23 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot 
11.30.23 – Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
12.2.23 – Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
12.3.23 – Seattle, WA - The Showbox
12.4.23 – Portland, OR - Roseland Theater 
12.7.23 – San Diego, CA - House of Blues 
12.8.23 – Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
12.9.23 – Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.