Wolfgang Van Halen, Nita Strauss and the absolute best of 2022 – only in the new Guitar World

Hello again! For the second year in a row, we’re dedicating almost an entire issue to “the year that was.” And so, our January 2023 issue is a full-on celebration of that pair of 24-sided dice we call 2022.

Our coverage includes…



* Our editors choose the guitarists of the year – 20-ish players who made massive dents in the rusting hull of 2022, including our two cover stars (Wolfgang Van Halen and Nita Strauss), plus… Well, you’ll just have to read the issue, won’t you?

* A recap of the biggest guitar-centric news of the year – including the one about the ballsy thief who stuffed a Gibson Les Paul down his pants in Canada. (And let’s not forget Mick Mars’ retirement from – and John 5’s joining – Mötley Crüe. Sixx plus 5? The Crüe suddenly go to 11!

* Our editors’ favorite new gear of the year, including Gamechanger Audio’s Bigsby pedal, which I’m seriously considering buying myself for Christmas. But do I really need it? I mean, my Teles don't have whammy bars, so I guess the answer is yes?

* A who’s who of guitar stars – including John Petrucci, Joe Bonamassa, Nita Strauss, Steve Stevens, Wolfgang Van Halen, Marty Friedman, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and many, many more – choose the year’s best albums, guitar solos, riffs, songs, guitar moments, guitarists of the year and more.



* Wolfgang Van Halen – there’s that name again! – and Matt Bruck discuss the future of the EVH brand and their dedication to keeping Eddie Van Halen’s visionary ideas alive.

This issue also features…

We have interviews with the amazing Molly Miller, Wheel, R.E.M. legend Peter Buck, Orianthi, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (he of the new signature Telecaster), His Lordship’s James Walbourne and shred master Jason Richardson, plus the Introducing and Playlist columns and the photo of the month.



Meanwhile, Joe Bonamassa shows you how to solo over a minor blues, Andy Timmons shares more string-bending techniques, Andy Aledort shows you how to make the most of open strings while soloing – and there’s a new column by Josh Smith.

This month’s song transcriptions are Blue on Black by Five Finger Death Punch (featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Brian May), the new-for-2022 Black Summer by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Badfish by Sublime.

We have reviews of the Meris LVX Modular Delay System; Fender’s new American Vintage II 1973 Stratocaster; Orange’s new Distortion, Phaser and Sustain pedals; and the Electro-Harmonix String9 String Ensemble pedal. In Power Tools, Chris Gill explores the history of the Boss SD-1 Super Overdrive pedal and provides a tone tip or two.

Hope you enjoy it! Read you in four weeks!



