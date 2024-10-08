“Once the modelers caught up to tube amps in their tone, it was all over for me”: Mark Hoppus explains why he switched to Kemper and Quad Cortex for blink-182’s mammoth arena shows

The blink-182 bassist conducted tone tests to make sure the modelers could match his previous tube rigs

Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
(Image credit: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Mark Hoppus has become the latest high-profile artist to sing the praises of amp modelers, as he revealed he recently switched to the Neural DSP Quad Cortex for blink-182’s run of arena shows.

In an exclusive interview with Guitar World/Bass Player to celebrate the release of his new signature Jaguar Bass, Hoppus says he changed up his rig after conducting exhaustive tone tests in the studio.

