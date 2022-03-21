Mark Tremonti announces Frank Sinatra covers album in support of the National Down Syndrome Society

Mark Tremonti has announced a new covers album, Tremonti Sings Sinatra, on which he trades electric guitar riffing for sultry crooning as he takes on a series of classic songs by Frank Sinatra.

Scheduled to arrive May 27, the album was created in partnership with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) – which helps support individuals with Down syndrome and their families – and will be released through a new charity initiative created by Tremonti called Take a Chance for Charity. Proceeds from the album will go towards the NDSS.

The cause is close to Tremonti, as his daughter Stella was born with Down syndrome in March last year.

“For years, I've loved singing along to Frank's songs,” he explains. “One night, I found an old video of him performing The Song is You from 1944. It made me want to dive into his vocal approach. I was all in and I wanted to do something with it.

“When we found out about our daughter Stella's Down syndrome diagnosis, the stars aligned. My obsession with Sinatra had its reason. Frank Sinatra raised more than a billion dollars for charity and that is a fact I wish the public knew more about. Beneath his cool and calm persona, he had a big heart.”

“Doing this charity in his name was another way the stars had aligned,” Tremonti continues. “I decided to do this record to raise funds for families and individuals with Down syndrome. This project is the start of a new purpose that I will have for the rest of my life.”

Tremonti Sings Sinatra might be a covers album, but the Alter Bridge guitarist did everything he could to faithfully recreate 14 of the New Jersey-born crooner's classic tracks.

In addition to seeking creative guidance from the Sinatra family themselves, Tremonti reached out to Sinatra's musical director Mike Smith, who collected as many members of Sinatra's touring band as he could for the recording.

The result is a faithful recreation of Sinatra's soft and sultry orchestral-backed music, as heard in the album's first track, a rendition of I've Got You Under My Skin. Take a look at the record's track list below.

I’ve Got You Under My Skin I’ve Got The World On A String I Fall In Love Too Easily Wave Fly Me To The Moon Nancy (With The Laughing Face) My Way You Make Me Feel So Young Luck Be A Lady That’s Life Come Fly With Me In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning The Song Is You All Or Nothing At All

The album has already been well-received by several high-profile names in the guitar sphere, including Slash, who praises Tremonti's uncanny take on Sinatra, and Kirk Hammett, who notes his astonishment at the guitarist's “golden pipes”.

Tremonti Sings Sinatra is available to preorder now.