Marshall delivers the venom with the new white-snakeskin-wrapped 1959HW Bernie Marsden signature amp

Marshall has unveiled the limited edition 1959HW Bernie Marsden signature, based on the former Whitesnake guitarist’s modded 1959 100-watt guitar amplifier.

Marsden first obtained the plexi direct from the Marshall factory in 1978, and the new reissue – “I like to think of it as a rebuild,” he says – replicates the original amp while also incorporating some of the mods he had performed on the head.

Alterations on the new model include added gain to the normal and high treble channels, while the mids have been adjusted to provide more control of the frequencies at higher levels.

Finally, the global feedback in the power amp has been adjusted to “allow more expression and punch.”

Otherwise, features include four inputs (two high and two low), volume I and volume II knobs, and treble, middle, bass and presence controls.

There’s also four EL34 tubes in the power amp section, for what Marsden calls a “100-watt power unit.

“And when I say power I mean power. But it’s controllable. You can play low end, you can play high end but it’s got everything you need.”

Best of all, the amp is finished in a ‘Snake-worthy white faux snakeskin, with leather-style piping.

There’s no street price available as of yet, but only 120 of these beauties will be made. So keep your snake eyes on Marshall for updates.