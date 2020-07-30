Mastodon’s Brent Hinds teams up with Marcus King to absolutely slay Black Sabbath’s Electric Funeral

Marcus King is in the midst of his four-night full-production livestream, Four of a Kind, Live From Nashville, and now video footage has appeared from the third episode in the series, which featured Mastodon electric guitar player Brent Hinds joining the Marcus King Trio for what was touted as a “full-blown rock show.”

And rock it was, as evidenced by this scorching take on Black Sabbath’s Electric Funeral, with Hinds and King squaring off for a shred-fest on a pair of Banker V electric guitars.

You can check out the performance above.

As part of the Four of a Kind series, King also recently announced a gear auction with Orange Amplifiers to help raise money for MusiCares.

The auction is divided into three separate “rigs,” and features autographed guitars and basses, as well as amps, accessories and other goodies. For more information or to place a bid, head to the Marcus King Band.

The final installment of Four of a Kind, Live From Nashville, meanwhile, will be livestreamed August 3 and features the Marcus King Band performing The Last Waltz alongside Jennifer Hartswick Devon Gilfillian and more.

Tickets can also be purchased from the Marcus King Band.