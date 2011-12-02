Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Comments on Grammy Nomination

As we reported yesterday, Megadeth have received a Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance for their song "Public Enemy No. 1." Megadeth will go up against Dream Theater, Sum 41, Foo Fighters and Mastodon in the category.

Commenting on the band's Grammy nod, mainman Dave Mustaine had this to say: "In such uncertain times, it's just an honor to be recognized by our peers, and anything above that is remarkable."

"Public Enemy No. 1" is taken from the band's latest album, TH1RT3EN, which was released last month.

This marks the second track from TH1RT3EN to receive a Grammy nomination, as "Sudden Death" was released last year as part of the Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock video game. Megadeth lost out to Them Crooked Vultures, who took home the award for their song, "New Fang."