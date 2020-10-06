Members of Anthrax and Megadeth headline Deep Purple charity jam to benefit Metal for Kids. United!

Anthrax electric guitar player Scott Ian and Megadeth bassist David Ellefson headlined a new Metal for Kids. United! charity video jam on the 1974 Deep Purple classic, Burn.

The Metal for Kids. United! All-Star Charity Jam also features Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear, Gamma Ray), Brian O'Connor (Vicious Rumors), Rafael Bittencourt (Angra), Japanese guitar virtuoso Syu (Galneryus), Thomen Stauch (Blind Guardian, Mentalist), Jens Ludwig (Edguy) and Mistheria (Vivaldi Metal Project, Bruce Dickinson), among others.

The tribute is being released in conjunction with the Italy-based Metal for Kids’ fifth anniversary, with the aim of raising awareness and funds for children’s cancer initiatives.

“Due to [the] sudden spread of the coronavirus pandemic, we were forced to cancel the 2020 edition of the annual benefit show booked in Rome for April,” said Fabrizio Troiano, president of Metal For Kids. United! and organizer of the event.

“During the spring lockdown period we asked old and new friends of Metal for Kids. United! to jam together from their own place to celebrate our fifth anniversary and keep the promise made to the association.”

By releasing the all-star video, cultural association Metal for Kids. United! will make an initial donation of 2,000 euros (approximately $2,300) to the Peter Pan Association to kick off and boost a fundraising campaign available at the organization's GoFundMe page.

All who view the video are invited to support the initiative with donations or by purchasing the merchandise.

Over 12,000 Euros have been donated to non-profit organizations working in Italy to help children with the four past editions.

Said Troiano, “We are very proud of the achievements over the years and we hope, despite the impossibility of making a physical event as in our tradition, we can once again share fun together, raise funds for the kids in need and give the chance to the people from all over the world to experience the Metal for Kids. United! spirit of solidarity.

“Don’t forget to play it loud, make metal horns, headbang and share the video!”

For more information, head to Metal for Kids.