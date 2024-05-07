“If it makes it more accessible and achievable for girls to chase their dreams, then it’s a win in my book”: Gibson’s Miranda Lambert Bluebird was its best-selling signature acoustic of the past year. Now there’s a much more affordable Epiphone model

Costing nearly $4,000 less than the Gibson version while retaining very similar features, Lambert's second signature model updates the Hummingbird for the next generation of acoustic artists

Miranda Lambert Epiphone Bluebird
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Last year, Gibson and country star Miranda Lambert reimagined the Hummingbird acoustic guitar as the Bluebird, which – according to the Gibson Gazette – became the company's best-selling signature acoustic over the past 12 months. Fittingly, Epiphone has now responded to that demand with a more affordable version. 

Lambert, who has eight solo albums and three Grammy wins to her name, had called the signature build “a dream come true,” upon its release, praising Gibson as “a company that was an early believer in me and my career.”

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.