Mithans debuts sleek semi-hollow single-cut model, the Madeira

Slovenia-based boutique brand Mithans has introduced its all-new semi-hollow electric guitar, the Madeira.

Featuring the same aesthetic design as Mithans's existing Berlin model, the Madeira ditches the solidbody template in favor of a center block design, which boasts a 5A master grade flamed maple top in the brand’s Cobalt Blue colorway.

The two-part f-hole design featured on the Madeira is the same as the one found on the brand’s T-style T’roots and T’leafes, with the overall semi-hollow blueprint hoping to achieve increased sustain. It also contributes to the guitar’s immensely light 3.16kg weight.

5A master grade flamed maple is also used for the 24.75”-radius guitar’s one-piece, carbon fiber-reinforced neck, which lines up alongside an American walnut body and a 22 medium jumbo stainless steel-fret African ebony fretboard.

The neck also comes equipped with brass side dots with elegant wooden inlays, and sports some eye-catching mother-of-pearl celluloid inlay artwork.

Other hardware appointments include Schaller locking tuners and a Wilkinson wrap-around bridge, as well as a TUSQ XL nut, which sits next to a zero fret and below the 10 degree-angled headstock.

A quick glance under the hood reveals some further deviations from its look-a-like Berlin model. While the Berlin comes equipped with Bare Knuckle pickups, the Madeira is loaded with hand-wound Mithans DAS PAF ‘59 humbuckers, which sit in maple pickup rings.

These are at the mercy of the simple-to-use control layout, which comprises volume and tone controls, as well as a three-way selector switch.

The Madeira is available now for $2,924.

For more information, visit Mithans.