Trending

Mithans debuts sleek semi-hollow single-cut model, the Madeira

By

Based on the brand’s Berlin model, the Madeira comes equipped with hand-wound DAS PAF ‘59 humbuckers, a 5A master grade flame top and stainless steel frets

Mithans Guitars Madeira
(Image credit: Mithans Guitars)

Slovenia-based boutique brand Mithans has introduced its all-new semi-hollow electric guitar, the Madeira.

Featuring the same aesthetic design as Mithans's existing Berlin model, the Madeira ditches the solidbody template in favor of a center block design, which boasts a 5A master grade flamed maple top in the brand’s Cobalt Blue colorway.

The two-part f-hole design featured on the Madeira is the same as the one found on the brand’s T-style T’roots and T’leafes, with the overall semi-hollow blueprint hoping to achieve increased sustain. It also contributes to the guitar’s immensely light 3.16kg weight.

5A master grade flamed maple is also used for the 24.75”-radius guitar’s one-piece, carbon fiber-reinforced neck, which lines up alongside an American walnut body and a 22 medium jumbo stainless steel-fret African ebony fretboard. 

Image 1 of 4

Mithans Guitars Madeira

(Image credit: Mithans Guitars)
Image 2 of 4

Mithans Guitars Madeira

(Image credit: Mithans Guitars)
Image 3 of 4

Mithans Guitars Madeira

(Image credit: Mithans Guitars)
Image 4 of 4

Mithans Guitars Madeira

(Image credit: Mithans Guitars)

The neck also comes equipped with brass side dots with elegant wooden inlays, and sports some eye-catching mother-of-pearl celluloid inlay artwork.

Other hardware appointments include Schaller locking tuners and a Wilkinson wrap-around bridge, as well as a TUSQ XL nut, which sits next to a zero fret and below the 10 degree-angled headstock.

A quick glance under the hood reveals some further deviations from its look-a-like Berlin model. While the Berlin comes equipped with Bare Knuckle pickups, the Madeira is loaded with hand-wound Mithans DAS PAF ‘59 humbuckers, which sit in maple pickup rings.

These are at the mercy of the simple-to-use control layout, which comprises volume and tone controls, as well as a three-way selector switch.

The Madeira is available now for $2,924.

For more information, visit Mithans.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.