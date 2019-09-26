MOD Kits DIY's Saturator is a build-it-yourself drive pedal

MOD Kits DIY has already enabled players to build their own reverb, bass fuzz and high-gain distortion units, and now the company has unveiled its newest build-it-yourself effect pedal, the Saturator, which offers everything from a clean boost to full-on saturated distortion.

The Saturator’s streamlined operation consists of just a level (volume) knob and a soak control, which dials in the amount of symmetrical soft clipping applied to the guitar signal.

When the soak knob is fully counterclockwise the guitar signal is unaffected and clean; rotating the control will take the user through various stages of overdrive and distortion.

MOD Kits are designed to give novice and experienced musicians the opportunity to build their own amps and effects pedals. All kits come with instructions and use point-to-point wiring.

A pre-drilled enclosure (the Saturator’s also boasts MOD Kits’ first laser-etched design) and all necessary parts are included - beyond that all you’ll need are hand tools, a soldering iron and solder.

The pedal operates on 9V battery power; a 9-volt adapter must be purchased separately.

The Saturator is available for $47.95. For more information or to purchase, head over to MOD Kits DIY.