Motley Crue to Become First Hard Rock Band to Hold Las Vegas Residency

It's official: Motley Crue are set to become the first hard rock band to ever hold a residency in Las Vegas. The band confirmed the longstanding rumor last night on Piers Morgan Tonight.

Motley have signed on for a three-week residency at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where the band will play four shows per week. The residency is set to run February 3-19.

While the band may call Los Angeles home, you'd be hard-pressed to name a town that better suits the Crue than Sin City, and the band couldn't be more thrilled. “I don't know about you, but when I think of Mötley Crüe I think of filthy sex, drugs, a REALLY big show and way too much fun... sounds like Las Vegas doesn't it? A match made in heaven!," said Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

Lead singer Vince Neil adds: "We're the first hard rock band ever to have a residency [in Las Vegas]," said lead singer Vince Neil. "There's been bands like Santana and Elton John and these kinds of acts, but for us… Motley Crue, we're all about theater and about over-the-top stage show, so it's a perfect fit for us. So we're really, really excited."

As for the stage show, fans can be assured that it'll be anything but a traditional Motley Crue show, with Vince Neil saying: "There's going to be stuff around the whole venue that's going to come up behind you, the side of you, above you and below you. This is a whole different thing."

"When you think of The Joint, you see the stage and there's the chairs, and we're really going to change the appearance of that and perform from different areas," said Tommy Lee. "We really want the audience to be in the show, not watching the show. We've gone to a lot of the big Vegas shows, and we've all talked about it many times, going, 'Could you imagine if we could only get our hands on this kind of opportunity? What we could with it?' This has been something that we've talked about for a long time."

You can check out a trailer for Motley Crue in Sin City below.