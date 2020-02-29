Musician’s Friend coupon code: score $29 off guitar gear worth $199 or more, today only

Today marks a rare occasion that only happens every four years. Yes it’s a leap year, but for guitarists it means something even cooler – the Musician’s Friend leap year discount offer!

In celebration of the extra day in February, for today only Musician’s Friend is offering guitar players $29 off single items of guitar gear worth $199 or more using the code LEAP20.

So, whether you’re on the lookout for a new beginner acoustic guitar, fancy money off a multi-effects pedal, or you’ve had your eye on a Fender Stratocaster for some time, an extra $29 discount could be the thing that pushes you to drop it into your shopping basket.