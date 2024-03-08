You can now get the coveted sound of a Gibson Les Paul for a whole lot less - save a mammoth $600 in the Musician’s Friend Guitar Fest sale

Things have been a little quiet when it comes to deals, likely because we’re currently sat in the space between Christmas and Easter. It was looking pretty threadbare for those looking for bargain guitar gear, but that’s all changed with Musician’s Friend announcing their huge Guitar Fest sale, with discounts of up to 40% off guitars, amps, effects, and more .

There are some huge reductions on big-name brands like Fender and Gibson if you’re in the market for a new guitar, as well as plenty of discounts on pedals from Line 6 and Electro Harmonix. These deals are only available for the next few weeks though, with the sale ending on March 24th.

If you’re a Musician’s Friend member, then you can also bag yourself 20% off accessories on any orders over $99. You just need to select your favorite cables, picks, strings, or stands, add them to your basket then use the code MEMBER when you check out.

Musician’s Friend Guitar Fest: Up to 40% off

With this huge sale at Musician’s Friend, you can grab yourself some massive discounts on electric guitars , amps, pedals, and loads more for a limited time only. The sale ends on March 24th so you’ve only got a couple of weeks to pick up a bargain and at these prices, we can see a lot of these models selling out fast.

We’ve already had a look ahead at the same and picked some of our top deals for you. Starting big, this Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V with Flame Maple Top has got a massive $600 reduction , making it a great way to own a high-end guitar for just $2,599. It’s got two Tradbucker pickups, with push-pull knobs to activate coil splitting or out-of-phase sounds for fantastic tonal variety.

Next up the Walrus Audio ARP-87 delay pedal caught our eye thanks to a tempting discount of $49.03 , taking the price down to just $149.97. It’s a versatile delay stompbox with four algorithms that cover crystal-clear digital delays to ultra-warped lo-fi sounds. We love the momentary ramp switch which can be used with the pedal on and off to add extra modulation depth or control filter parameters depending on the setting.