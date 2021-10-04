Is MXR's new Deep Phase mini pedal taking on classic Small Stone phaser tones?

MXR is synonymous with phaser pedals, thanks to the iconic Phase 90 and its myriad offshoots. But with its latest release, the Deep Phase, the Dunlop brand appears to be shifting its crosshairs to one of its biggest rivals, the Electro-Harmonix Small Stone.

According to MXR, the Deep Phase is based on an “iconic vintage circuit”, with a “pronounced swoosh, scooped midrange, and a dynamic, voice-like response to your attack”.

It features a pair of knobs – Speed and Feedback – plus a Mode II switch, which swaps out smooth four-stage swirls for more extreme – and dare we say, chewier – eight-stage phasing.

Tellingly, MXR notes that the original design suffered from a volume drop, something that’s apparently remedied in the Deep Phase.

You know what else had a volume drop? The original Small Stone. Team that with the inclusion of a second phase mode and MXR’s nod to an “iconic vintage circuit” (rather than a design derived from the Phase 90), and we could have an even smaller Small Stone on our hands.

Of course, the real proof is in the demos, of which there are currently zero, so we’ll have to wait and, um, hear whether the Deep Phase can truly capture the magic of EHX’s finest.

The Deep Phase is available now for $129. Head over to Jim Dunlop for more info.