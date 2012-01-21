NAMM 2012: New Gear from GHS and Rocktron, Including Mike Orlando Signature Wah

Guitar World paid a visit to the GHS/Rocktron booth at the Winter NAMM show to check out some new strings and pedals.

One of the new features is the GHS Boomers 5 Pack, which can be re-sealed so strings stay fresher, longer. They come in a 2 Pack for bass strings. In the effects department, there's the new Mike Orlando Signature Wah; Orlando is, of course, the guitarist for Adrenaline Mob. There's also the Rocktron Mini Raider and more. Check out the video below for more details.

For more about GHS, check out their official website -- and Rocktron, too! And be sure to check out all the latest NAMM videos, photos and new-product information at our special NAMM 2012 page.