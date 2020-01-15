NAMM 2020: Ashdown reveals two ultra lightweight and compact amps - The Ant and The Newt

NAMM 2020: Ashdown have revealed two ultra light and portable amps ahead of this year's show - the Ant for bass players and the Newt for guitar players.

Featuring a compact aluminum construction - 210mm x 188mm x 62mm, to be exact - these small but mighty amps weigh under a kilogram (915g), but remain durable for life on the road.

(Image credit: Ashdown Engineering)

Portability is the name of the game for these amps. The British company has managed to fit 200W of power into a form factor that will comfortably fit on any pedalboard.

Both amps feature an onboard 3-band EQ and a transformer balanced DI output, meaning the user can plug straight into their pedalboard or profiling system. The Ant features a shape control, while the Newt has a mid scoop.

(Image credit: Ashdown Engineering)

A -10dB passive/active pad is also available on both models, allowing players to control high output instruments.

An onboard headphone preamp is also included for quiet practice.

For more information, head to Ashdown Engineering.