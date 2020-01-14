NAMM 2020: Fender announces the all-new Acoustasonic Stratocaster

NAMM 2020: Who could forget the success of the Acoustasonic Telecaster at last year's NAMM show? Well, Fender has doubled down, revealing the all-new Acoustasonic Stratocaster, featuring all new tone-woods, voicing options and electric capabilities than ever before.

With a fully-hollow body and Fender’s patented Stringed Instrument Resonance System (SIRS), the guitar features everything that made the Tele so successful, but with a Strat-shaped body which will inevitably result in a different tonal projection and feel.

(Image credit: Fender)

The guitar also features the Fender and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine, delivering a newly curated collection of acoustic and electric voices. The Fender Acoustasonic Noiseless Magnetic pickup can be played solo for hum-free Fender electric tone, or blended with an acoustic voice to create new tones.

Featuring a mahogany Stratocaster neck with a 22-fret ebony fingerboard, the Acoustasonic Strat has been designed to recreate the familiarity of the Fender Strat electric guitar, but with added comfort points like the body's forearm contour.

(Image credit: Fender)

The guitar will be available five color options: 3-color Sunburst, Black, Dakota Red, Natural and Transparent Sonic Blue.

The Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster will be available from March 2020 and will retail for $1,999.99.

For more information, head to Fender.