NAMM 2020: Fender unveils its all-new Fullerton Ukulele Series

NAMM 2020: Thanks to an influx in ukulele covers being used to sell products on television adverts - as well as, of course, the ever-enduring popularity of folk music - these miniature instruments have never been more in demand. And now, thanks to Fender, they are available in a choice of classic colors and body shapes with a custom-voiced preamp system.

Designed with every kind of player in mind, from beginners to experts, all of the new models incorporate a laminated Spruce top, a maple neck with a laminated walnut fingerboard and tone controls to alter the voice of the Fender preamp system.

The Fullerton Telecaster Ukulele is available in Butterscotch Blonde or Black, with the classic Tele headstock and nickel hardware. Similarly the Strat comes with the headstock you’d be hoping for, finished in either black or sunburst.

Fender Fullerton Tele Ukulele (Image credit: Fender)

Perhaps the biggest departure from traditional ukulele design arrives with the eye-watering Jazzmaster option, complete with a pickguard and premium finish choices of Olympic White or Tidepool.

Whether you’ve looking to develop your ukulele chops or simply want something that looks cool and collectable to hang up in the music room, the Fender Fullertons will be worthy of consideration.

