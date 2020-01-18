NAMM 2020 video: Fender vastly expands the Player Series - watch the new Lead in action here

NAMM 2020: American guitar giant Fender recently announced the return of the Lead electric guitar. The original Lead was available in the late 70s and early 80s in a time in which the company was trying to gain new customers while competing with overseas brands. Thus, they created a Strat-like guitar that was more affordable than a regular Stratocaster.

"Things become hip again after a certain amount of time, so we thought this would be the perfect time to release these" says Fender's Allen Abbassi of the guitars. "They'll be part of the Player Series and will be the new entry point for Fender."

The Lead II and Lead III offer dual-slanted Player series single coils and Player Series humbucking pickups respectively.

Also included in this video is a quick rundown of the rest of Fender's new additions to the Player Series - the Mustang, Mustang 90, Duo Sonic and Mustang Bass PJ.

Our Digital Editor-in-Chief, Michael Astley-Brown stopped by the Fender booth to chat with Abbassi about the new designs.

