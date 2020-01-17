NAMM 2020: Fender's pedal range expands further with '70s-flavored Treadlite Wah, Volume/Expression

NAMM 2020: Fender has added to its ever-growing family of pedals with perhaps its two most fascinating effects units in recent years, the Treadlite Wah and Treadlite Volume/Expression.

The Treadlite Wah is certainly eye-catching, to say the least. The wooden pad on its lightweight, durable anodized aluminium body screams the 70s in a way few wahs have ever done.

It’s by no means an old design though, with adjustable treble and a three-way top mounted mid-frequency toggle to really dial in the frequencies you’re going for.

The original-Fender analog circuit also boasts a switchable external buffer and a red status LED to indicate when the pedal is active and ready for use.

Ideal for those who use volume pedals to sweep in chords a la Allan Holdsworth and those who want more control on their levels, as well as musicians looking for an expression pedal to control other effects pedals and keyboards, the Treadlite Volume/Expression carries a similar vintage flavour, with a stage-ready chassis and rubberized pad built to last.

Both pedals will retail for $99.99. Head on over to Fender for more info.