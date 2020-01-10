NAMM 2020: Has Phil X joined Gibson?

NAMM 2020: Gibson is already having a big week, with the launch of Gibson TV and the awesome Slash Collection, but is it about to add Phil X to its artist roster? It sure looks that way.

Last night, the Bon Jovi lead guitarist posted a picture on Instagram and Facebook that sees a delighted Mr. X (in fairness, that is his resting state) cradling what looks like a heavily-modded Gibson SG Standard '61 in Vintage Cherry, complete with a Maestro Vibrola floating bridge. Now, this guitar is so heavily modded, one could be tempted to speculate that this is a signature model.

Time will tell if Phil is making the move from Framus to Gibson, and if this SG is going to see the light of day as an Artist Series instrument. It could be a one-off. But, well, it's interesting, folks, and that SG would certainly be a good look on him.

If you're heading to Anaheim, CA, for NAMM, do check out Phil X's set with The Drills. If social media is to believed, you'll see this guitar up close.

