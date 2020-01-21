NAMM 2020: Schecter unveils new Silver Mountain range, updates Banshee, PT Pro, Nick Johnston signature models

NAMM 2020: Schecter has introduced a slew of new electric guitars for 2020, highlighted by redesigned Banshee Series models, a Nick Johnston signature with a fresh pickup combination, updated PT Pro Series designs and the new Silver Mountain range.

For details on all the new models, read on.

Banshee GT Series

Image 1 of 4 Banshee Satin Trans Blue (Image credit: Schecter) Image 2 of 4 Banshee Satin Trans Purple (Image credit: Schecter) Image 3 of 4 Banshee Satin Charcoal Burst (Image credit: Schecter) Image 4 of 4 Banshee Satin Trans Red (Image credit: Schecter)

The new Banshee GT Series ($999) boasts a reimagined Banshee shape with a mahogany body and flamed maple full radius top decorated with a “GT” racing stripe, as well as a three-piece maple Ultra-Thin U set neck and ebony fingerboard with 24 extra jumbo frets and a 14-inch fretboard radius.

Other features include a set of EMG 81/60 active pickups, master volume, three-way pickup switch and master tone controls.

There’s also a Floyd Rose Special “Hot Rod” bridge with stainless steel appointments, push-in tremolo arm, brass tremolo block, brass spring claw and Floyd Rose noiseless springs.

Available Colors are Satin Charcoal Burst, Satin Trans Blue, Satin Trans Red and Satin Trans Purple.

Banshee Mach Series

Image 1 of 5 Banshee Mach six-string (Image credit: Schecter) Image 2 of 5 Banshee Mach seven-string with EverTune (Image credit: Schecter) Image 3 of 5 Banshee Mach FR-S (Image credit: Schecter) Image 4 of 5 Banshee Mach seven-string FR-S (Image credit: Schecter) Image 5 of 5 Banshee Mach seven-string (Image credit: Schecter)

The Banshee Mach series guitars feature a reimagined Banshee-shaped body carved from lightweight swamp ash and a flamed maple top.

The neck is made of five-ply roasted maple/purple heart with a compound radius, and there’s an ebony fretboard with glow-in-the-dark side dot markers and 24 extra jumbo stainless steel frets. Pickups are Lundgren M6 and M7 passive humbuckers.

The Banshee Mach series is available with a Fallout Burst finish in a variety of models: Six-string with Hipshot USA bridge and Ernie Ball compensated nut ($1,549); six-string E/T with EverTune bridge and Ernie Ball compensated nut ($1,699); six-string FR-S with Floyd Rose 1500 series bridge and Sustainiac neck pickup ($1,549); seven-string with Hipshot USA bridge and Ernie Ball compensated nut ($1,599); seven-string E/T with EverTune bridge and Ernie Ball compensated nut ($1,799); and seven-string FR-S with Floyd Rose 1500 series bridge and Sustainiac neck pickup ($1,599).

Nick Johnston HSS

Image 1 of 3 Nick Johnston HSS Atomic Snow (Image credit: Schecter) Image 2 of 3 Nick Johnston HSS Atomic Green (Image credit: Schecter) Image 3 of 3 Nick Johnston HSS Atomic Frost (Image credit: Schecter)

Schecter’s Nick Johnston model is now available in an HSS version, with Schecter Diamond Nick Johnston single coils in the neck and middle position and a new Diamond 78 humbucker, with coil tap, at the bridge.

Other features include an alder body, roasted maple neck, ebony fingerboard, Schecter locking tuners, Diamond vintage tremolo and chrome hardware.

The Nick Johnston HSS is available in Atomic Green, Atomic Snow and Atomic Frost for $799.

PT Pro Series

Image 1 of 2 PT Pro Transparent Purple Burst (Image credit: Schecter) Image 2 of 2 PT Pro Transparent Blue Burst (Image credit: Schecter)

The new models in the vintage-inspired PT Pro Series ($899) come with an alder body and quilted maple top in either a Transparent Blue Burst or Transparent Purple Burst and a thin “C” roasted maple neck. The TBB version adds on a roasted maple fingerboard, while the TPB’s is ebony.

Other features include a Schecter PT-H Pro bridge, Schecter locking tuners, a Graph Tech Black Tusq nut, glow in the dark side dot markers and black hardware.

Silver Mountain Series

Image 1 of 5 C-1 Silver Mountain (Image credit: Schecter) Image 2 of 5 C-1 FR S Silver Mountain (Image credit: Schecter) Image 3 of 5 C-8 Multiscale Silver Mountain (Image credit: Schecter) Image 4 of 5 C-7 FR S Silver Mountain (Image credit: Schecter) Image 5 of 5 C-7 Multiscale Silver Mountain (Image credit: Schecter)

The new set-neck Silver Mountain Series guitars sport a mahogany body with arched top, mahogany neck with three-piece carbon fiber reinforcement and ebony fingerboard with Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side dots.

Pickups are a newly-designed Schecter Sonic Seducer at the bridge and a Sustainiac in the neck on select models.

Other features include a Floyd Rose 1500 Series bridge and nut, Grover Rotomatic tuners and black hardware.

The new series is available in Silver Mountain finish in a variety of models: C-1 Silver Mountain ($1,189); C-1 FR S Silver Mountain ($1,299); C-7 Multiscale Silver Mountain ($1,299); C-7 FR S Silver Mountain ($1,329); and C-8 Multiscale Silver Mountain ($1,329).

For more information on all the new models, head over to Schecter.