NAMM 2020: Stay classy with Godin's new Metropolis Classic QIT

NAMM 2020: Godin is taking a decidedly classy - in both looks and name - route with its new acoustic guitar, the Metropolis Classic QIT.

The Metropolis Classic QIT is a dreadnought with a solid mahogany back and sides and a solid spruce top. The acoustic's natural semi-gloss finish completes its simple-yet-distinct look.

The guitar is built with a Metropolis pickguard, Richlite fretboard, ebony bridge, a custom Metropolis inlay at the 12th fret and custom Godin electronics. It includes a deluxe Godin-branded TRIC case.

Godin Metropolis Classic (Image credit: Godin Guitars)

From the looks of this thing, we'll definitely be eager to see - once we get our hands on it - where this good-looking dreadnought from the Montreal-based company matches up with the industry's best acoustic guitars.

The Metropolis Classic QIT is available now for $899. Point your browser over to Godin for more info.