NAMM 2020: Supro takes aim at the Bigsby-equipped semi-hollow market with the Conquistador and Clermont

NAMM 2020: Revived New York guitar co Supro has unveiled two new Bigsby B7-fitted semi-hollow electric guitars, the Conquistador and Clermont.

Designed in collaboration with Nashville guitarist Ford Thurston, the Conquistador takes a Supro double-cut body shape and increases the dimensions to 335 specs.

As well as a single f-hole, you’ll find a comfort-enhancing bevel along the outer edge, while the three-piece mahogany neck features a 24.75” scale, 12” radius and satin finish.

Pickups include a humbucker-sized Gold Foil single coil in the neck, teamed with an Alnico 3 PAF-style humbucker in the bridge, all topped off with a ’50s treble-bleed wiring scheme.

The Clermont, meanwhile, also looks to the past, with an all-maple, flat-top construction, three-ply body binding and Aqua Burst finish.

It packs two mini-humbucker-sized Gold Foil pickups and, in a sweet visual touch, National-style ‘bowtie’ fretboard inlays.

Supro reckons the pair will handle indie-rock to surf, jazz, blues, country and beyond, not to mention fit into a 335-style hardcase, all for $999 apiece.

See Supro USA for more info.