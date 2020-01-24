NAMM 2020 video: Watch the compact 20W Orange Terror Stamp in action

NAMM 2020: Orange recently unveiled the Terror Stamp - a portable 20W amp in a pedal-sized form factor.

With an 8/16Ohm speaker output, a fully-buffered FX Loop, a CabSim/Headphone output, shape control and a foot switchable master volume, this little powerhouse is packed full of more features than you'd expect of a unit this size.

The Terror Stamp features a robust casing, ensuring both portability and durability.

The company promises the unit will deliver "masses of Terror tone at the stamp of your foot." We decided we wanted to see if this was true for ourselves, so we paid a visit to the Orange booth at NAMM.

For more information, head to Orange Amps.