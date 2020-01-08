NAMM 2020: Washburn unveils the striking new Michael Sweet signature acoustic guitar

NAMM 2020: The highly regarded Washburn Guitars - which has been making instruments since 1883 - looks to add to it's prestigious collection at the NAMM show with the unveiling of a new Michael Sweet signature acoustic guitar.

Last year saw the reveal of Washburn's Michael Sweet signature Parallaxe V electric guitar. The model debuted to major success, confirming the Stryper frontman and temporary Boston guitarist's lasting influence on today's generation of guitar players.

(Image credit: Washburn Guitars)

For 2020, Washburn has once again teamed up with the Christian metal axeman to deliver the Michael Sweet J40SCE - a large body, cutaway acoustic which promises to deliver a booming and powerful tone based on the vintage Washburn J40.

The guitar's deep, rich transparent black finish perfectly accentuates the solid bear claw spruce top, resulting in an exotic look that's striking, yet understated.

“It wouldn’t be a true Michael Sweet guitar if it didn’t also come with a little bling" says Washburn's Vice President of Sales James Tsaptsinos. To that end, the guitar comes fitted with an abalone purfling to outline its top and soundhole.

For more information, head to Washburn Guitars.