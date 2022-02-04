Hear Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins and Chris Chaney cover Pink Floyd’s Fearless on their new NHC EP

NHC – the supergroup-power-trio made up of LA rock stalwarts Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins and Chris Chaney – have released a new EP, Intakes And Outtakes.

The release contains four new tracks, including covers of Pink Floyd’s Fearless and Level 42 track Something About You, alongside original songs One and the Same and I Could Be Someone Else.

It’s an eclectic, fun mix of influences very much in-keeping with the group’s progressive and delightfully unruly approach to writing and recording.

“I’m really proud of this collection of songs,” says Navarro. “They really showcase the range that we like to explore collectively.”

And those of you wondering what the band is thinking covering the two UK groups on Intakes and Outtakes should know that Hawkins has no damn time for that sort of attitude.

“If you can’t see the connection between what we do, what Pink Floyd does, and what Level 42 did well then you’re just not getting it,” says Hawkins. “We had tons of fun as usual creating these little gems.”

The new EP follows four previous tracks from the group, including 2021 debut double single Feed The Cruel / Better Move On and follow-up Devil That You Know and Lazy Eyes.

The EP is available now via streaming services, and we have to say it does make a weird sense. Combining a lighter touch on the covers than their heavier originals (eg, One and the Same), it’s a dark and melodic brew of swirling psychedelic sounds and expansive arrangements.

We also can’t help but wonder if the Intakes and Outtakes title hints that this material has been cut from a larger body of recordings, suggesting the possibility of an NHC album is in the pipeline. For the record, that would be very much OK with us…

Listen to NHC’s Intakes And Outtakes EP.