Noatronic’s Wireless Guitar System lets you control MIDI pedals via your guitar's tone pot

Danish firm Noatronic has announced a new wireless guitar system that will allow players to remotely engage and control digital pedals with MIDI connectivity via a tone pot.

Noatronic has previously pioneered the technology in a wired system, which won it a Best In Show Award at NAMM in 2019, and has now partnered with RTX to create a 2.4GHz band wireless version.

Essentially, the system works by swapping out two components on your guitar: a tone pot for a push-push pot that engages the system, and a jack for a stereo jack.

Once engaged via the push-push pot, the system sends the signal from the control knob to the wireless transmitter (mounted on the strap, as per usual) and a wireless receiver on your board sends the parameter controls to your MIDI-compatible pedals.

One of the more appealing aspects is that it can be installed on any electric guitar and involves relatively simple mods, meaning you won’t be routing out chunks of wood or sacrificing the guitar’s traditional existing tone (with the exception of that tone knob).

Assuming it works with acceptable latency (Soren Andersen says it does and the brand claim only 4ms), it could prove a godsend to guitarists who dislike being tied to their pedalboards when performing.

The Wireless Guitar System is currently in the prototype stage and the firm is now raising funds for production via crowdfunding site IndieGogo.

Initial backers can get the system for $426, with an expected May 2022 delivery date, with prices rising thereafter.

Head to Noatronic's official site for more information.