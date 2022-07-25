Nux launches new feature-packed headphone guitar amp, the Mighty Plug Pro

Chinese pedal and instrument maker Nux has launched a new headphone amp for guitar, the Mighty Plug Pro.

An evolution of the company’s existing Mighty Plug (opens in new tab), features of the Mighty Plug Pro include amp modeling – with 21 available digital guitar amp simulations – and a host of impulse response (IR)-based cab models, with 24 guitar cabs, seven bass cabs, three acoustic guitar sounds and two custom impulse responses created by digital amp specialist ChopTones.

There’s also a vast selection of pedal emulations, including a gate, three compressors, two EQs, five delays, six reverbs and an array of modulation and overdrive, distortion and fuzz pedals.

Notably, the Mighty Plug Pro is controllable via Nux’s MightyAmp app or Mighty Editor computer software, and can also be used as a USB-C audio interface, with Normal, Dry Out, Re-amp and Loopback routing. The device also features 18 empty slots for third-party IRs.

The amp also boasts seven programmable preset slots, which can be adjusted using the accompanying app.

There’s also a drum machine – which offers patterns spanning a range of genres including rock, country, blues and metal – for on-the-fly jamming.

The Mighty Plug Pro is priced $109 street. To find out more, head to Nux .