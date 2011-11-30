Oktober Guitars Builds a Misfit Monster: The Annihilator

Maryland-based Oktober Guitars has released their new Annihilator Guitar, the latest addition to the company's Von Frankenstein Series.

The Annihilator was designed by Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein (pictured), who worked with Oktober Guitars to ensure exact replication of his instrument.

The Annihilator is available in USA Custom Shop and Production models. Both can be ordered via the Oktober Guitars website.

Annihilator Production Series:

* Mahogany body w/ mahogany neck-thru construction

* Ebony fretboard with 27 medium jumbo frets and "bat" fretboard taper

* 25.5" scale

* Mother-of-pearl Bat inlays with "Doyle" signature on 12th fret

* Floyd Rose Special tremolo

* Form-fitting Oktober hard shell case in "Zombie Skin" finish included

* Flat black finish only

* Black hardware

MSRP $650 USD

Annihilator USA Custom Shop Line:

* Mahogany body wings

* Neck-thru graphite neck, medium jumbo frets, "bat" taper

* 25.5" scale

* Glow-in-the-dark Gorgeous Frankenstein skull inlays

* Glow-in-the-dark Oktober Logo

* Floyd Rose tremolo

* NEW Doyle "Annihilator" Signature pickup

* Certificate of Authenticity signed by Doyle

* Hand-numbered

* Coffin flight case

* Lifetime warranty

* Hand-built in the USA

MSRP $3,500 USD

