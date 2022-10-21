Origin Effects celebrates its 10th Anniversary with stunning etched aluminum Cali76 and SlideRIG pedals

British pedal-maker Origin Effects has announced it will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a new limited-edition finish for its full range of Cali76 and SlideRIG compressor pedals.

The minimalist laser-etched aluminum aesthetic of the range is being described as a nod to the pedals’ original “stealthy in-house prototypes”. The full lineup consists of four compact compressors, including The Cali76 Compact Deluxe, Compact Bass and Stacked Edition, as well as the SlideRIG Compact Deluxe MK2.

Aside from the slick look and laser engraving, the units remain unchanged inside the enclosure, which is all fine with us, as we’ve yet to see an Origin pedal score under 4.5 out of 5 stars in our reviews.

Image 1 of 4
Origin Effects 10th Anniversary SlideRIG
SlideRIG Compact Deluxe MK2 (Image credit: Origin Effects)

The firm was established by former Vox and Focusrite designer Simon Keats in 2012, when he attempted to bottle the sound of Lovin’ Spoonful guitarist Lowell George‘s use of the Urei 1176 studio compressor for the pedalboard – the result was the brand’s first pedal, the SlideRIG.

The much-admired Cali76 followed soon after and was inspired by the same studio unit, but aimed to create a more precise replication.

The 10th anniversary editions of the pedals are limited to 250 units for each of the three Cali76 models and 100 units for SlideRIG Compact Deluxe MK2. 

Expect to find the Cali76 Compact Bass and Deluxe retailing for $359, the Cali76 Stacked Edition for $419 and SlideRIG Compact Deluxe MK2 for $399.

For more information, head to Origin Effects (opens in new tab).

