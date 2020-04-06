Overdrive your amp for less by snagging a Pigtronix Class A Boost mini pedal for just $59

If you’re stuck at home, chances are you can’t crank your tube amp loud enough to get that all-important sweet-spot break-up - well, settle for weedy cleans no more, because Pigtronix’s Class A Boost mini pedal is available now for a mere $59 at Musician’s Friend.

This single-knobbed wonder delivers up to 20dB of boost via a single-ended Class A JFET circuit - what that means is fattened-up boosted tone, whether you’re hitting the front-end of your amp, or boosting another overdrive or distortion pedal on your pedalboard.

It’ll run just fine off your regular 9V pedalboard power supply, too, but you can feed it up to 18V for increased headroom.

You’ll need to be quick to snap up this $39 saving, though, as the offer is only available today (Monday April 6). So trot on over to Musician’s Friend to snare this porcine pedal bargain, stat!