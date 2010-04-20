Ozzy Osbourne to Release New Album June 15

Ozzy Osbourne will release Scream — his first album in almost three years and 10th studio album overall — June 15 via Epic Records. Produced by Ozzy and Kevin Churko, both of whom did the same honors for Ozzy’s 2007 worldwide million-seller Black Rain, the album will feature the first single "Let Me Hear You Scream."

The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer recorded most of Scream at his Los Angeles home studio, The Bunker, and co-wrote all the songs, primarily with Churko. Notably, the album marks the first appearance of Ozzy’s new guitar player, Gus G. Ozzy’s band also features bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman. In addition to "Let Me Hear You Scream," the album’s confirmed tracks are: "Diggin Me Down," "Let It Die," "Soul Sucker," "Fearless," "I Want It All," "Time," "Crucify" and "I Love You All."

Ozzy will also embark on an 18-month world tour (dates TBA) in support of Scream, with news about Ozzfest to emerge next week.

