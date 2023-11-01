“An excellent gift for anyone with more pedals than necklaces. Because spoiler: they're ALL necklaces now”: This patch cable chain turns any pedal into neckwear

It’s fair to say that pedal design has been elevated to an art form in itself recently –just look at the fuss around the EHX Lizard Queen. Now one guitarist has come up with a new way to show off your favorite stompbox: a patch cable chain that turns any pedal into a necklace.

The pedal necklace – or the The Pedal Platform Signal Chain, to give it its full name – is the invention of Our Lady of Static, a brand specializing in “noise and noise accessories”, run by Jordan Carroll.

The guitarist debuted his invention on Instagram last year, but production ramped up in earnest over the past few months, as Carroll delivered the first few batches.

Pictures on the Our Lady of Static Instagram page show a range of players, including YouTube effects guru/harpist Emily Hopkins, modeling the Signal Chain with everything from a Chase Bliss Mood MKII to a Z.Vex Fuzz Factory.

The only stipulation seems to be that the pedal has a side-mounted jack input/output (“due to gravity and whatnot”), and other than that, pretty much anything flies. Carroll has even tried it with a Pignose amp with, er, some success.

“[It’s] an excellent gift for the pedal head in your life,” writes Carroll in his latest IG update.

“Your guitarist, worship pastor, fellow pedal nerds, anyone with more pedals than necklaces. (Because spoiler: they're all necklaces now.)”

According to his Instagram, Carroll’s main goal now is to get his invention to NAMM and he’s appealing for help from anyone heading to the next event, in January 2024 to DM him “ASAP”.

In the meantime, should you (or the guitarist in your life) want to get their hands on the Signal Chain, you can preorder one on the Our Lady of Static site for $25-29.99.

When it comes to treating pedal design as high art, though, it's hard to beat Gone Fishing Effects, which recently split a hand-painted illustration by artist Chris Dorning across 36 fuzz pedals.