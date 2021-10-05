Peter Frampton partners with Reverb to sell stage- and studio-used guitar gear

Peter Frampton has partnered with online music gear marketplace Reverb.com to sell a selection of his used gear.

Coinciding with the release of the paperback version of his book, Do You Feel Like I Do? A Memoir, the Official Peter Frampton Reverb Shop features a range of acoustic guitars owned by the former Humble Pie guitarist, including the Maton SRS808C that he used on his Finale: The Farewell Tour.

Other items include a Guild Aristocrat electric guitar that Frampton was inspired to buy after seeing Keith Richards play a similar model on the Rolling Stones' debut album, and a Gibson Hummingbird which he acquired when he was “collecting acoustics like crazy” before he embarked on his Raw: An Acoustic Tour in 2016.

Image 1 of 3 Peter Frampton's Maton SRS808C (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 2 of 3 Peter Frampton's Guild Aristocrat (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 3 of 3 Peter Frampton's Gibson Hummingbird (Image credit: Reverb.com)

Also featured is a stage-used Marshall 1974X RI guitar amp. “This amp was on the road with me on my co-headlining tour with Steve Miller,” Frampton says. “It's been out there with me, making my sound.”

Other items include a Gitane DG-255 gypsy jazz acoustic and Marshall JMP 2061X amp head – both of which he used, the latter with his signature talk box – on his Grammy-winning 2006 album, Fingerprints.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Reverb.com)

“I've over-collected, and while I'm sad to part with some of these instruments, I'm exited to hear how a new crop of musicians might use and cherish this gear,” Frampton says.

Peter Frampton joins a growing list of guitarists who have partnered with Reverb.com for official guitar stores. Earlier this year, both Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge – current and former members of Blink-182, respectively – teamed up with the marketplace to sell their used gear.

The Official Peter Frampton Reverb Shop goes live on October 13. For more info, and to preview the gear that will be available, head to Reverb.