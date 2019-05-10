Peter Frampton Shares Cover of B.B. King’s “The Thrill is Gone,” Featuring Sonny Landreth

Peter Frampton has shared his cover of “The Thrill is Gone,” featuring slide guitar work from the great Sonny Landreth. The track, first popularized by B.B. King, hails from the Peter Frampton Band’s forthcoming All Blues, due June 7 via Ume.

All Blues features covers of some of Frampton’s favorite blues songs, and was recorded with his longtime touring band of Adam Lester (guitar/vocals), Rob Arthur (keyboards/guitar/vocals) and Dan Wojciechowski (drums). The album was tracked at Frampton’s studio in Nashville, Studio Phenix, and was co-produced by Frampton and Chuck Ainlay. It features additional collaborations with Larry Carlton, Sonny Landreth and Steve Morse.

Of the album, Frampton explained, “I have always loved to play the blues. When we formed Humble Pie, the first material we played together was just that. For the last two summers I had been playing a handful of blues numbers every night on stage with Steve Miller Band. I enjoyed this immensely and it gave me the idea of doing an ‘All Blues’ album live in the studio with my band.

“We started the resulting sessions nine days after coming off the road last year. Over a two-week period, we recorded 23 tracks, all live in the studio. The energy of these tracks is completely different from building a track one instrument at a time. With this recording, we pay tribute to all the original artists who invented this incredible music. I hope you can hear and feel our enjoyment. I’m not sure if you can say we had fun playing the blues. But we definitely did.”

Frampton will support All Blues by hosting a new six-week series on SiriusXM's Deep Tracks channel. “The Peter Frampton Show” will premiere on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 AM ET on SiriusXM radios (channel 27) and on the SiriusXM app.

Additionally, as previously announced, Frampton’s farewell tour, "Peter Frampton Finale—The Farewell Tour," will kick off June 18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The outing, his last after revealing that he has been diagnosed with Inclusion-Body Myositis (IBM), an inflammatory muscle disease that he says will eventually leave him unable to play guitar, will feature special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, as well as Julian Frampton on the West Coast stops, with additional surprise guests to appear on select dates.

All Blues track listing:

1. I Just Want to Make Love to You (featuring Kim Wilson)

2. She Caught the Katy

3. Georgia On My Mind

4. Can’t Judge a Book by the Cover

5. Me and My Guitar

6. All Blues (featuring Larry Carlton)

7. The Thrill is Gone (featuring Sonny Landreth)

8. Going Down Slow (featuring Steve Morse)

9. I’m a King Bee

10. Same Old Blues